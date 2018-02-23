Editorial: Lots to celebrate

The past week Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade in British Columbia have been celebrating Chamber of Commerce Week.

It’s an annual celebration, a chance for the business organizations to recognize the important work they do for communities large and small throughout the province.

Unfortunately, many Chambers have little to celebrate these days. Diminishing membership numbers and financial pressures have forced many of the Chambers to curtail their activities or, in some cases, close their doors. Such was the case in South Cowichan not long ago when it was determined that it made more sense for members in the Cobble Hill, Cowichan Bay and Mill Bay region to join the larger Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce than attempt to operate a small organization that just couldn’t seem to get any traction.

It was a wise move.

These days the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce has plenty to celebrate. The membership roll topped the 500 mark in 2017 and the strong leadership has positioned the organization as a legitimate and effective voice for business interests in the Cowichan Valley.

Never afraid to articulate a strong position on issues on the local front or with provincial implications, the Chamber has made the case for small business when it came to taxation, wages and housing. Advocacy is a crucial role for Chambers of Commerce and the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce does it as well as anyone.

The local Chamber is also responsible for organizing a number of excellent events throughout the year, including Dine Cowichan, a three-week food fest that spotlights the outstanding eateries in the Valley. The Black Tie Awards are back this year, offering a chance to salute the cream of the crop in the Cowichan business community.

Indeed, plenty to celebrate.

Previous story
B.C. mom shares the heartbreak of an addicted child

Just Posted

Cat taken from senior in Duncan care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Adopted pet pig gets killed and eaten

Animal was adopted out by SPCA staff in the Cowichan Valley

BC Culture Days calls for entries for ambassador program

Are you ready to be an ambassador? BC Culture Days is calling… Continue reading

New rebates available for replacing old woodstoves

Owners of pre-1994 woodstoves are eligible for incentives of up to $600… Continue reading

Tom Walker looks to lower tax increase for home owners

North Cowichan councillor will ask for staff report

VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

All 19 events are underway across Kamloops, where five to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Former Island hockey player dies suddenly in Costa Rica

Well known and popular former hockey and lacrosse player dies in accident while travelling

Wounded Warrior Run BC makes it to the Comox Valley

Day four of the annual fundraiser saw the team stop in Courtenay and Comox

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

WATCH: Walking from Argentina to Alaska one step at a time

Holly “Cargo” Harrison is in Williams Lake, resting a pulled hamstring before he continues on his 15,000-mile walk to Alaska.

Charge laid in Vancouver Island animal cruelty case

Daniel Howard Ruygrok charged after dog found with compound fracture

Most Read

  • Editorial: Lots to celebrate

    The past week Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade in British…

  • B.C. mom shares the heartbreak of an addicted child

    With every fiber of my being as his mother, I have stood resolutely, phone in hand, and said No, I cannot help you with that.