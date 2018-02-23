Editorial: Lots to celebrate

The past week Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade in British Columbia have been celebrating Chamber of Commerce Week.

It’s an annual celebration, a chance for the business organizations to recognize the important work they do for communities large and small throughout the province.

Unfortunately, many Chambers have little to celebrate these days. Diminishing membership numbers and financial pressures have forced many of the Chambers to curtail their activities or, in some cases, close their doors. Such was the case in South Cowichan not long ago when it was determined that it made more sense for members in the Cobble Hill, Cowichan Bay and Mill Bay region to join the larger Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce than attempt to operate a small organization that just couldn’t seem to get any traction.

It was a wise move.

These days the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce has plenty to celebrate. The membership roll topped the 500 mark in 2017 and the strong leadership has positioned the organization as a legitimate and effective voice for business interests in the Cowichan Valley.

Never afraid to articulate a strong position on issues on the local front or with provincial implications, the Chamber has made the case for small business when it came to taxation, wages and housing. Advocacy is a crucial role for Chambers of Commerce and the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce does it as well as anyone.

The local Chamber is also responsible for organizing a number of excellent events throughout the year, including Dine Cowichan, a three-week food fest that spotlights the outstanding eateries in the Valley. The Black Tie Awards are back this year, offering a chance to salute the cream of the crop in the Cowichan business community.

Indeed, plenty to celebrate.