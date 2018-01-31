A compromise that would see curling continue, while bringing new recreational activities to the Lake Cowichan curling rink, seems to be the ticket. (Gazette file)

Editorial: Lake Cowichan curling rink compromise a community win-win

Time to get rid of curling rink? Or time to try to interest more young people in the sport?

We think it’s the latter.

A review of the Lake Cowichan curling rink was a good idea. The number of users of the rink has been going down, and it was time to ask the question of whether the space could be put to better use. We think the top recommendation that came out of the review is a good compromise.

The recommendation suggests it’s not time to close the doors on curling, but rather the time to encourage more people to take up the Olympic (and fun recreational) sport. Curling is a part of the Canadian identity after all, and there are a lot of great things about it, including the fact that it can be taken up by a wide range of ages and physical abilities. It would be a shame to see it abandoned entirely. And those who say that if curling at the lake was to be discontinued that it would be unlikely to ever get a rink back, are correct.

But along with that, there should be more dryland time at the facility, with possible installation of other amenities that could be used once the ice surface is removed for the year.

This wouldn’t significantly impact the curlers, who would still be able to play the same number of games and tournaments, but it would open the facility up to other uses for those not interested in curling, and make the centre a happening spot year-round.

One of the suggestions was to possibly install a climbing wall, another was the possibility of TRX suspension training equipment, and possibly basketball hoops.

This seems like a logical extension of the sporting facility. After all, why should it remain for just one thing, when it wouldn’t hurt the existing use to add more appeal to more people?

We bet a climbing wall would be well-used, and would bring in a significantly younger crowd. There could even be partnerships made with the Lake Cowichan schools. The climbing wall down the highway at École Mt. Prevost has proven popular and well-used.

And once you get those younger people into the rink, maybe you can even convince them to try out an end of curling. It seems like an obvious win-win for the community.

So as in many things, it’s important to preserve past heritage, while moving into the future.

