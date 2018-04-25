Hiking is something the lake area can offer, but trails are in various stages of disrepair. (submitted)

Editorial: Hiking, biking potentially huge for Lake area

For those kind of adventure tourists the Cowichan Lake area has lots to offer

People from here often think of a vacation as an all-inclusive Mexican resort, a cruise to Alaska, maybe a trip to enjoy the urban setting of Las Vegas or Paris.

But for many people when they think of a vacation they think of the great outdoors — beautiful scenery, hiking, working up a sweat with a mountain bike and lots of adrenaline.

For those kind of adventure tourists the Cowichan Lake area has lots to offer, but at present it’s largely untapped.

A recent session on tourism for the area took a close look at hiking and biking and what these activities could bring to the area. Unfortunately, there’s some work to be done before Cowichan Lake could be marketed as a destination for such outdoor fun.

Almost no mountain biking trails have been developed in the area — this in contrast with some areas in North Cowichan, Maple Mountain among them, which are becoming well-known recreation spots.

Hiking trails are in various states of disrepair and there’s no plan around who is responsible for fixing them or on what kind of timeline. There’s also virtually no way for visitors to find the trails that do exist. Any trail maps out there are old and thus now inaccurate, and there’s a distinct lack of signage to direct people even to the trailheads.

There’s also a dearth of places for tourists to stay in the region, particularly if they’re not the camping kind.

But these are all fixable problems, if there’s the will. Which there should be.

The lake area has a lot to draw visitors, but we need to look beyond the beach and water recreation to develop a full suite of sustainable, eco-friendly experiences.

If Cumberland is any indication, once some of these amenities are developed it is the locals who can benefit the most, and not just economically from the tourists. That community has found that huge numbers of locals have taken to using the infrastructure too. So it increases healthy physical activity and the well-being that can be found from recreation out-of-doors.

Key now is developing a plan and going after things like grant dollars to put into the necessary building and marketing work.

Previous story
Cycling infrastructure not just an ‘extra’

Just Posted

Editorial: Hiking, biking potentially huge for Lake area

For those kind of adventure tourists the Cowichan Lake area has lots to offer

Editorial: Affordable housing vital for our community’s future

These aren’t deadbeats or troublemakers. These are regular folks who can’t find a roof

Vintage Flyers honor Broncos

Fuller Lake team takes tribute to Whistler tournament

Lake Cowichan resident petitioning for free hospital Wi-Fi

A medical condition has Sarah Gibson in and out of hospital regularly

LMG eyes Nanaimo after 2-1 win over ‘classy’ West Van side

Cowichan a step closer to provincial final

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

Take the opportunity for some toad talk in Duncan Thursday

Cowichan Watershed Board is welcomes Elke Wind

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

BCHL’s Surrey Eagles to retire Jaxon Joseph’s No. 10 in light of bus tragedy

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

Most Read