The big windstorm just before Christmas caused devastating damage at the BC Forest Discovery Centre. (Citizen file)

Editorial: Forest Discovery Centre needs our help after devastating storm

After trees came down, the repair work must begin on important Valley attraction

One of the Cowichan Valley’s premier attractions took a big hit in late December.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre, a non-profit museum that does a phenomenal job of honouring our pioneers in the forestry industry, was a victim of the Dec. 20 windstorm. The pictures of the damage were painful and now that officials at the Centre have had a chance to assess the financial impact, it’s even worse than was first expected.

The timing couldn’t have been much worse.

The storm shut down the Forest Discovery Centre at a critical time with operations on hold for three days, meaning the one major fundraiser of the year, The Christmas Express, fell far short of expectations.

The damage was extensive with equipment and buildings battered by the wind. Several large trees on the property came down and will need to be replaced.

It was a disappointing conclusion to a year that had been full of positives.

After much consideration, the folks at the Centre decided the only option was to reach out to the public and launch a fundraising campaign to finance repairs and make up for the lost income.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is an important part of life in the Valley. A long list of events throughout the year appeal to locals and tourists alike and the growing attendance numbers at the facility are a clear indication that the community appreciates what staff and the many volunteers have to offer.

The past five years have seen the completion of a number of ambitious projects and increased programing at the Centre and it would be a shame to see that progress halted.

If you would like to make a personal or corporate donation, contact the BC Forest Discovery Centre at www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com for more information.

This might also be a good time to become part of the family at the Centre by purchasing a family membership or a membership for your business.

Previous story
Mary Lowther column: Do you know if your soil is deficient in minerals?

Just Posted

Editorial: Forest Discovery Centre needs our help after devastating storm

After trees came down, the repair work must begin on important Valley attraction

Theo the Pig settling in at Cowichan Valley farm animal sanctuary

It’s been a long six months for Theo

Isles beat Westshore Wolves in dramatic shootout

McClintick scores for Kerry Park, Rook bars the door

VIDEO: Recovery and release of poisoned eagles continues in Cowichan Valley

Second bird set free, three more remain in care

Lake Flashback: Seniors’ housing, righting an election mistake, and Stroulger citizen of the year

Stroulger’s name was one of those put forward just last year as a moniker for the new baseball park

VIDEO: Lively and tuneful Cow High show delights crowds

It’s easy to entertain when you’re an Addams

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Most Read