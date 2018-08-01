Editorial: Don’t feed the bears, directly or inadvertantly

“I absolutely hate to go home and tell my seven-year-old that I shot a bear.”

“I didn’t get into this job to shoot bears. I want to protect bears. I absolutely hate to go home and tell my seven-year-old that I shot a bear. That is not a good day for me.”

This telling statement was made by the Conservation Officer Service’s Sgt. Scott Norris to Lake Cowichan’s municipal council last week as he and WildSafe BC’s Todd Carnahan urged people to help them not have to kill bears.

Basically, it boils down to this message: Don’t feed the bears.

This seems like something that would go without saying, and yet it doesn’t.

Both men talked about how Cowichan Lake is a hot spot when it comes to bear problems, largely due to people leaving trash in a place where bears can get into it.

People may think they’re doing the right thing with storing their garbage in containers, but many of those containers are left outdoors, and are not bear proof.

Another problem is people leaving fruit on their fruit trees to drop. This essentially lures bears to an all-you-can-eat buffet. And there’s no need for it. If you can’t, or even just don’t want to, pick your own fruit, there are programs in the area such as FruitSave which will organize people to come and do it for you, and take the fruit away. There can be no excuse for not availing yourself of this option in the interests of both sharing the wealth in terms of food, and preventing a potentially fatal (for the bear) habituation.

If bears see your property as an easy food source, one can hardly blame them for repeat visits. Unfortunately, this isn’t safe for people, pets or wildlife.

When there are conflicts with wildlife such as bears hanging out too close to humans, it’s almost always the wildlife that loses, though sometimes not without a tragic outcome for the humans in the equation as well.

Particularly infuriating are the people who are deliberately feeding bears to become social media stars. Norris warned that they’re seeing a proliferation of this type of thing, as people see someone with a video posted of feeding wildlife such as bears, see the number of clicks it’s gotten, and copycat the idea.

This is incredibly stupid and destructive and must be stopped immediately.

Previous story
Siebring comes across as lacking humility

Just Posted

Editorial: Don’t feed the bears, directly or inadvertantly

“I absolutely hate to go home and tell my seven-year-old that I shot a bear.”

Editorial: Check out the ‘Citizen’s’ new size

Things are about to look a little different around here.

Garage fire spews smoke for kilometres in Duncan

It was a busy evening for Duncan firefighters

Ancient Indigenous settlement to become outdoor classroom in North Cowichan

Bordered by 500-year-old Garry Oaks and Somenos Creek, the area was slated for development in 1990s

Cowichan Thunder take Island junior B lacrosse title

Provincial championships come next

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s Tofino vacation rental

Locals voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Most Read