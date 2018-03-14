Editorial: Cowichan Valley needs education on animal abuse

Did nobody from the public, no friends, family or aquaintances, see the dog?

Bring on the public service announcements.

There are many wonderful pet owners in Cowichan. But over the last several months, and even years, we’ve had a disturbing number of animal cruelty incidents in the Cowichan Valley. And while it’s great to see the courts involved in some of these egregious cases, by then, in too many instances, it’s too late.

In the latest such case to hit the news Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley of Duncan are facing charges and, if convicted, possible jail time for the horrific state their dog was found in.

The treatment of this poor animal, who died as a result of its injuries, was deplorable. But, as has been pointed out by some folks who have commented on the article, it’s also disturbing that this dog was seized only after it was too late — where, some question, was the outcry from those who must have seen the animal as its condition deteriorated?

It’s a legitimate question. Did nobody from the public, no friends, family or acquaintances, see the dog? And if they did, why didn’t they report it? Confront the owners? Do something, in other words, besides turning a blind eye?

We do not know, of course, if someone tried and was unsuccessful, but the point is that too often people don’t want to get involved. This happens in cases where humans are being abused and neglected, so one can only imagine how much more prevalent it is in the case of pets.

But we can’t keep turning away. When we do, there will only be another Robert Carolan, also from Duncan, who is headed to four months in jail for beating his 16-week-old puppy to death.

Pets are incredibly vulnerable. They depend on their owners for everything from food and water to love. Those who are unable, or unwilling to provide those things should not take on the responsibility of a pet. And if friends, neighbours and relatives see that someone is failing to live up to their pet owner responsibilities, it then becomes their moral obligation to intervene. Standing by and doing nothing may seem like the easier choice, but will not be worth the guilt down the line when there are potentially serious consequences for both the animal and the owner.

We need to educate this Valley on what animal abuse looks like and what we need to do when we see it happening.

Previous story
Low wire a tangled web of bureaucracy
Next story
Mary Lowther column: Mastering the soil blocker gizmo

Just Posted

Mary Lowther column: Mastering the soil blocker gizmo

I start these seeds in pots inside, right about now, along with a host of other seeds

Business notes: Rembrandt’s Chocolates preparing for busy Easter season

The store makes its own hand-made chocolate creations

Row by row: BC Seed Trials and Seedy Sunday

Foster Richardson of Hilldown Farm gets pretty excited about seed.

Duncan Seedy Sunday turns 10 years old

Celebrate a decade of Duncan’s annual Seedy Sundays on March 18.

Editorial: Cowichan Valley needs education on animal abuse

Did nobody from the public, no friends, family or aquaintances, see the dog?

Cobble Hill Seedy Saturday draws huge crowd

This year, organizers doubled the number of vendors at the event

B.C. man attempts to contact extraterrestrials in the Shuswap

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence

Trump inspects border wall prototypes, denounces California

Trump, making his first trip to California as president, said he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb

Most Read