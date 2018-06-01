Editorial: Convoluted question will lead to referendum failure

First, the referendum will be done by mail-in ballot.

The referendum on electoral reform is designed to fail.

The side that wants to stick with B.C.’s first-past-the-post electoral system doesn’t really have to do much except sit back and let voter apathy carry the day.

First, the referendum will be done by mail-in ballot. It is almost inevitable that this will ensure a tiny voter turnout for this important vote. Voter turnout numbers have been middling to poor for even big elections such as those for provincial and federal governments in the last 10 years, and numbers dwindle significantly for such things as municipal elections and referendums. And that’s when people just have to head to a voting booth and mark an “x”. Forcing people to make their choice, then head to the post office is almost guaranteed to have the effect of a low turnout.

Second, there will be not one, but two questions asked. The first is straightforward: do you want to stick with the status quo? We’re uncertain what the second is really designed to achieve. It asks voters to choose between three proportional representation systems. Why complicate matters to this degree? It’s likely that only political junkies will fully understand these three systems when they vote — if they vote.

It is even more disappointing that this comes after the federal Liberals reneged on their federal electoral reform promises. Not to mention the two previous votes on the Single Transferable Vote system held in B.C. that were likewise designed to fail, though during the first one the “yes” side, against all odds, nearly carried the day. And those were with single, clear questions on the ballot, in referendums held during provincial elections where a larger voter turnout could be expected.

We’re not holding our breath that we’ll see electoral reform in this province any time soon.

Previous story
North Cowichan looks to pick Duncanites’ pockets

Just Posted

No new leads in Kilmer disappearance

Search goes on for missing 41-year old

Victorious home opener highlights busy stretch for junior B Thunder

Cowichan remains unbeated despite penalty woes

Lake Days starts June 4

Don’t miss all your Lake Days favourites

Youngest Stingrays at their best in Comox

Dozens of personal bests for Duncan swimmers

Coffeehouse season finale features West My Friend

Quiet Hum is the third album from West My Friend

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Most Read