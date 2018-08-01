Editorial: Check out the ‘Citizen’s’ new size

Things are about to look a little different around here.

Things are about to look a little different around here.

There is something so nostalgic about a newspaper. Flipping through the pages while you enjoy your morning coffee, reading up on the latest community news; it is and always has been, a great way to start the day.

As much as we enjoy the nostalgia, change is inevitable and it’s time that we make a few tweaks.

Starting Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018, the Cowichan Valley Citizen is going to have a fresh new look. Our paper size will be changing to a shorter and more modern format, resembling a magazine. This new size will be easier to hold and flip through, but it will continue to hold the latest and greatest community news and content that you look to us for.

The Citizen, and all other Black Press Media news publications, will now offer the same look and feel with the size change occurring in all of our communities. Black Press Media remains committed to being environmentally friendly by continuing to print on recycled newspaper with special vegetable-based inks that will make the paper safe for use in your gardens and compost.

The change in paper size continues some of the changes we’ve made to better serve you. We have a lot of exciting things in store, all in the pursuit of providing you, our valued readers, with the most enjoyable and informative storytelling experience you can hold in your hands.

As always, you can count on us to provide you with hyper-local community news, sports and event coverage, and spotlights on local people and businesses, as well as detailed classifieds and a wide array of local advertisers. Pick up your copy of the Cowichan Valley Citizen every Wednesday and Friday, and don’t forget to check us out online at www.cowichanvalleycitizen.com for all the latest.

Previous story
Siebring comes across as lacking humility

Just Posted

Editorial: Don’t feed the bears, directly or inadvertantly

“I absolutely hate to go home and tell my seven-year-old that I shot a bear.”

Editorial: Check out the ‘Citizen’s’ new size

Things are about to look a little different around here.

Garage fire spews smoke for kilometres in Duncan

It was a busy evening for Duncan firefighters

Ancient Indigenous settlement to become outdoor classroom in North Cowichan

Bordered by 500-year-old Garry Oaks and Somenos Creek, the area was slated for development in 1990s

Cowichan Thunder take Island junior B lacrosse title

Provincial championships come next

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s Tofino vacation rental

Locals voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Most Read