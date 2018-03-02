Editorial: Capitals hockey team important to Cowichan community

Things like community pride and economic spinoffs are often difficult to measure, but they’re real.

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have put a wrap on what must be considered a very disappointing and trying season.

After all, a 10-win, 46-loss season wasn’t what the club had in mind when they started the 2017-18 season with high hopes. Being the only entry in the 17-team British Columbia Hockey League not to qualify for post-season play hurts.

There are good reasons for the lack of on-ice success this year, but neither players nor management are looking for excuses. As the team gathered for their awards banquet, all the one-goal losses and the alarming string of injuries were being deposited in the memory bank.

‘Stormin’ Norman Jackson, the head pro at the Cowichan Golf & Country Club and the emcee for the evening, suggests people don’t always appreciate what a junior hockey team does for a community. Things like community pride and economic spinoffs are often difficult to measure, but they’re real.

The relationships that develop between players — many of whom are imports from the States or Eastern Canada — and their billets is tremendous. Without exception, the young athletes spoke of the family bond that had grown throughout the season as the billet families welcomed them into their homes.

Many of the players said they enjoyed the mentorship of the fathers in the home and the mothering that billet moms provided. Clearly youngsters in the homes loved the idea of having a “big brother” who played for the Capitals.

Coach Brian Passmore said he was proud of this team’s willingness to help with various events in the community including visits to area schools where the Caps players are considered role models.

Having a well-run junior hockey program in the Cowichan Valley is a huge plus for the community.

Previous story
Tar Sands huge environmental disaster

Just Posted

New association possible for Duncan highway businesses

Community Futures Cowichan receives funding for study

Kehar Garry Sangha’s preliminary inquiry to continue in confinement case

Sangha charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017

Editorial: Capitals hockey team important to Cowichan community

Things like community pride and economic spinoffs are often difficult to measure, but they’re real.

Andrea Rondeau column: The new world of cyberbullying

There’s a sense of anonymity online that makes people feel sheltered behind their screen.

Lexi Bainas column: Full weekend of entertainment of all kinds coming up

Even if you didn’t get tickets for Johnny Reid’s sold-out show, there’s a lot to do Saturday and Sunday

Lexi Bainas column: Full weekend of entertainment of all kinds coming up

Even if you didn’t get tickets for Johnny Reid’s sold-out show, there’s a lot to do Saturday and Sunday

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

Most Read