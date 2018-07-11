Editorial: Announcement means full steam ahead on new Cowichan hospital

The importance to the Cowichan Valley of having a hospital cannot be overstated.

The announcement Friday morning of official provincial commitment to build a new hospital in the Cowichan Valley was a huge milestone.

While we’ve been talking about a new hospital in the community for many years now, and even purchased and zoned a property for the new building(s), until last week there was no guarantee it was ever going to be built. Without the financial commitment and go-ahead from the province it was all just a nice dream. Indications had been good along the way, but until Premier John Horgan made it official all of the community’s preparation work, from the millions being put into savings to the land purchase was speculative.

The importance to the Cowichan Valley of having a hospital cannot be overstated.

If you want to encourage businesses and residents to locate in your community, having a hospital is a huge selling point, and even a deal-breaker. Having one that can provide as many services as possible is likewise important. People with children and seniors alike look to local health care when deciding to locate to a particular region.

A new hospital shows we are a growing community, one with all the amenities of the larger centres to the north and south, as well as the amenities offered by Cowichan’s more rural character.

The new hospital is expected to triple the size of the old one, which has 134 beds. It also won’t have pieces falling off of it, and all the challenges of a 1967 building in 2018.

The timeline for the project is incredibly ambitious, with doors projected to open in 2024, just six years from now. A business plan for the project should be finished within the next year to year and a half.

It’s clearly full steam ahead for this long awaited endeavour.

Previous story
Thanks for returning lost wallet
Next story
Editorial: Lifejackets: it’s even more uncool to die

Just Posted

Chamber column: Duncan visitor centre ready to welcome thousands during busy summer

The Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre services over 25,000 visitors annually

Readers have plenty to say about Greyhound putting on the brakes

“It is a sad day for a once proud company”

VIJHL moves to three-point format, brings back shootout

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, which includes the Kerry Park Islanders,… Continue reading

Island moves four to five millimetres away from mainland

Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors

Police checking leads on missing Oak Bay woman

Tips coming in with crews now searching the Maple Bay area of Vancouver Island

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

WITH VIDEO: Nanaimo man rescued from Comox Valley’s Stotan Falls Wednesday

A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo is bruised but safe following a rescue… Continue reading

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Most Read