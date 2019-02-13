Editorial: A few winter driving pet peeves

No matter how nice it is outside in January, we can’t count winter over in the Cowichan Valley until February has come and gone.

Last weekend and into this week has been a reminder not to be so sure that we’ve skipped winter for the year too early.

While the snowfall accumulations wouldn’t be anything to write home about in other provinces, or, indeed, even in other parts of B.C., here on the east coast of Vancouver Island Sunday’s storm was pretty epic.

The problem is that a lot of people are not prepared for such weather. It’s astonishing how many of them still try to get in their cars and head out. We’ve seen a few things that were cause for concern since the first snow fell late last week. A particular pet peeve is when folks don’t properly clean the snow off their vehicle before putting it in drive and taking off. On Friday morning, at least one vehicle had done the classic clearing of just enough snow to be able to peer out the front windshield on one side, leaving all the side windows and mirrors, back windshield and top of the car covered in a thick layer of snow. The person was very cautious when it came to speed, so it’s a mystery why they wouldn’t make things easier on themselves and take a few minutes to make sure they could actually see the road, both ahead and behind.

Another vehicle had cleared all the snow, except on top, then hit the highway, blowing big chunks of snow off the roof and onto the windshield of the unfortunate vehicle behind them.

Sure, it takes a wee bit of effort to clear the snow off your car, but it’s vital to making sure you, and the people around you, are safe on the road. This is important especially when conditions may not be ideal. Don’t be foolish. Take the time to brush the snow off.

Then there are the people in trucks who see the snowfall as a challenge, but in their haste don’t bother to at least weight down their truck bed. Your wildly swinging back end is a danger to both people and other vehicles — not a marker of how cool you are.

Previous story
To curtail harvesting in municipal forest would squander resource

Just Posted

Climbing event chalked up as a towering success

Five schools compete in Chalk n’ Choc at Mount Prevost School

Have you seen Raine Cook? Duncan woman missing

Cook was last seen in the Duncan area in the week before Feb. 8.

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Snow creates chaos for outdoor sports

Soccer and rugby hit hard by nature’s blast

Cowichan Bay man and his dog rescued from ravine

Workers from Superior Excavating stepped in to help

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

First comes Tinder, then marriage: UBC professor examines online dating

Psychology professor at UBCO examines romantic relationships in the age of online dating

Most Read