What do we expect Mother Earth to do? Keep up the good work?

Earth will become a moonscape at this rate

This letter is to the greed of our logging companies in this province. I sit in my living room watching truck after truck of saplings going by and am thoroughly disgusted by what these people classify as logs — maybe six inches at the butt and three at the top.

People talk about our environment and global warming and the atmosphere and don’t get what the rape and pillage of our forest lands contribute to this problem. These people make money and become rich; they leave nothing for our children’s future.

Between the logging practices, oil being sucked out of the centre of the earth, cars, planes, etc., what do we expect Mother Earth to do? Keep up the good work? You people and the earth will become a moonscape and life will be no more.

Thanks again for your selfishness.

Marlene Spaeth

Duncan