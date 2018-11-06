Eagles can snatch small dogs

I would think that a daring eagle would have no problem picking off a small dog

Sadly, there have appeared in Cowichan Bay several notices regarding missing small dogs. While I don’t want to alarm anybody, and I am sure there is a favourable-to-a-small-dog explanation for being lost, these notices have reminded me to share the following information with my community in case some of you aren’t aware of this.

As unlikely as it sounds, White Rock beaches have given up a number of loose small dogs to eagles. Because I am always afraid for my smaller dog who weighs in around 4.5 kg, when I walk her in Abbotsford, I keep her on a leash except when there are obviously no eagles around or it is approaching or after dusk. If I let her run off leash, I keep a close eye on the sky and every possible perch for white heads. Even in the autumn when the eagles go to the waterways to fish, I guard her closely.

One would think that at this time of the year, neighbourhood eagles have gone to the Cowichan River, but I still hear them so I know they are around. I would think that a daring eagle would have no problem picking off a small dog running loose in a garden or yard. So please take care of your little ones.

Gillian Sanders

Cowichan Bay

