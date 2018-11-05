Duncan should stop whining, try again in 4 years

I did not personally receive any campaign emails from Alison

Duncan should stop whining, try again in 4 years

Re: “Duncan disputes use of email list for election,” (Citizen, Oct 31).

I am at a loss as to why this headline made the front page news. Without commenting on all the accusations made by Loren Duncan, I will only confirm that I did not personally receive any campaign emails from Alison, she actually came campaigning to our door, more than I can say about Mr. Duncan.

I am on her email list and again can confirm that all I ever receive from her is updates on Area E. This includes upcoming meetings, community events, recycling issues, etc. Since the last election we have appreciated her involvement with and how she keeps her constituents up to date. She is engaged and does take action when concerns are brought up. Loren should stop whining and just try in another four years, this time without the misleading campaign posters.

Debbie Menard

Eagle Heights

Previous story
Thanks Mel, for your long, devoted service

Just Posted

UPDATE: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

Series of recent earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Last one on Halloween night

Revamped animal cruelty laws insufficient, say Cowichan advocates

Liberals tabled Bill C-84 in October

North Cowichan to make zoning applications more transparent with online tool

New online tool to be introduced in new year

Legal cannabis stores unlikely to open in Cowichan anytime soon

Taking a long time to process applications

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

Tofino ships water to Ahousaht First Nation as emergency declared

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

Most Read