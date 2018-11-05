Duncan should stop whining, try again in 4 years

Re: “Duncan disputes use of email list for election,” (Citizen, Oct 31).

I am at a loss as to why this headline made the front page news. Without commenting on all the accusations made by Loren Duncan, I will only confirm that I did not personally receive any campaign emails from Alison, she actually came campaigning to our door, more than I can say about Mr. Duncan.

I am on her email list and again can confirm that all I ever receive from her is updates on Area E. This includes upcoming meetings, community events, recycling issues, etc. Since the last election we have appreciated her involvement with and how she keeps her constituents up to date. She is engaged and does take action when concerns are brought up. Loren should stop whining and just try in another four years, this time without the misleading campaign posters.

Debbie Menard

Eagle Heights