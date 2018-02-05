Duncan public works employee saves the day

I walk my dog each morning on the dike by the Cowichan River. I caught up to a friend of mine whom I usually walk with. He was in distress and I had left my cell phone at home.

I managed, to his protest, to take the stairs by the field that led to McAdam Park. I was looking for someone with a cell phone to call 911. When we approached the washrooms I noticed a City of Duncan truck coming up the driveway. The driver, Calvin Clarke, approached us, knowing there was a problem. He immediately took over the situation informing us he was a first responder with the City of Duncan Fire Department. He immediately called 911 and asked that I take over the call so he could focus on my friend.

After a few short minutes an ambulance arrived and paramedics took over. Thank you so much Calvin for your immediate response. You may have saved a life today. My friend is now in wonderful hands at Cowichan District Hospital.

Shelagh Glanville

Duncan