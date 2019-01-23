The fix — do not toss anything from car and truck windows, easy peasy.

Duncan, N. Cowichan filthy with trash

Two days ago I spied a seagull, a common sight over the City of Duncan, flying low with a plastic bag dragging from its leg.

Duncan and North Cowichan have filthy street sides and parking lots and yards. I drive Maple Bay and Herd Roads and walk them as well and cannot believe the roadside trash. The fix — do not toss anything from car and truck windows, easy peasy. Use trash containers, recycle those bottles and cans, pick up your, and others, crap.

Thanks from the gulls.

Donna Wakefield

Maple Bay