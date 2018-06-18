Duncan may not be fully heard as part of bigger municipality

The City of Duncan is a distinct community itself, unlike any other in the Valley.

Duncan may not be fully heard as part of bigger municipality

North Cowichan has been described by some as “a community of communities”. I agree, it is. But, as such it has proven to be very difficult to effectively govern.

Many of these communities feel left out of the democratic process and that they are not heard. Case in point, the recent formation of the CCC (Cowichan Communities Coalition). Obviously, the existing communities within North Cowichan do not believe they are being adequately heard.

The City of Duncan is a distinct community itself, unlike any other in the Valley. What will happen if, under amalgamation, Duncan is thrown into that mix of communities adding even more complexity to an already unresolved situation of imbalance between the existing communities within North Cowichan?

At a recent North Cowichan meeting Councillor Al Siebring said he “agrees that neighbourhoods are the backbone of any community, but the CCC should bear in mind that council members are bound to make decisions in the best interests of the municipality as a whole”.

Well it’s clear that North Cowichan would like to become even bigger by absorbing the City of Duncan, but really, where will that leave the community of Duncan when what was once a separate community, well tended to by a council of seven, is now just part of “the municipality as a whole”?

Regardless of all the good work by the Citizens Assembly, who were not given much of a mandate to begin with (it was really all or nothing, amalgamation or status quo), I can’t help but wonder what their conclusion would have been if they were also asked to seriously consider a boundary realignment option.

Nevertheless, I disagree with the Citizens Assembly’s conclusion that amalgamation is the answer. I think it is the wrong decision. “Wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it.” (Leo Tolstoy).

Vote “No”.

Tom Ireland

former CAO & professional planner

Duncan

Previous story
Allowing dogs at market a selling point
Next story
Amalgamation a bad deal for Duncan residents

Just Posted

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

Kaatza Lakeside Players could fold if no one steps up to help

Board members, new ideas needed, so why not take this chance to keep the Players going

VIDEO: Quamichan student thinks it’s time to lower voting age

Simon Minkow talks about voting for 16-year-olds before presenting a petition to MLA Sonia Furstenau

Big crowd out at Laketown Ranch for Trooper’s Lake Days show

They were the band everyone was waiting for, and the Flats were rockin’ when Trooper performed

David Suzuki column: Carbon pricing is an important tool to tackle climate change

“As long as fossil fuels seem to be the cheapest energy to the public, they’ll keep using them”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games

Most Read