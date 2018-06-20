Doubtful that affordable housing tax will yield results

Unless the proposed CHA promises bulletproof results I’ll be voting against the proposed tax

Doubtful that affordable housing tax will yield results

Dear CVRD chairman and board directors:

I am most relieved a proposed annual tax concerning affordable housing is going to referendum during the October election.

While Cowichanians are now taxed to the max at all levels, another levy is the last thing we need.

However, the shocking shortage of affordable housing in Cowichan is now at crisis levels, an alarm bell our leaders have known about for years yet done precious little to answer.

Aside from our critical-yet-crammed Warmland House, our elected politicians have failed to address housing for homeless folks — now estimated by Social Planning Cowichan at about 2,000 people.

But there is a whole host of housing needed across our valley, from abodes for students and seniors to the working poor and struggling families.

Toss in more shelter beds too.

We need affordable housing, not more tasteless Langford- or Surrey-style subdivisions.

What comprises truly affordable housing for our rainbow of social strata needs a close look. Affordable to whom? What percentage of annual income does affordable realistically comprise? Where can that housing be profitably built and by whom?

Our leaders have failed to work with talented local developers to address our housing crunch. Instead, our politicians’ answer is the proposed Cowichan Housing Association to do their job.

Indeed, there are many creative housing models, such as co-operatives, used routinely in other countries — models that could and should be adapted here.

But would the proposed Cowichan Housing Association answer these hard housing questions, along with leveraging funding from senior governments?

That’s doubtful, given the CVRD’s lame lack of annual success measurements for our feckless Economic Development Cowichan. Indeed, if this newest tax passes, I’d expect our hard-earned $765,000 to set up CHA management that does very little.

In the same way that our EDC cries for annual numbers of new businesses brought to Cowichan, so must the CHA list numbers of homes built.

If not, the CHA would just be another tax- and time-waster while Cowichan’s affordable-housing crisis grows.

And that housing must be green — as in solar, water catchment, materials, geothermal and other modern measures befitting eco-sensitive Cowichan’s climate-change initiatives.

Unless the proposed CHA promises bulletproof results, action and building — not more talk, meetings and studies — I’ll be voting against the proposed tax come October.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

Previous story
Amalgamation its been opined, will make the valley one

Just Posted

HarbourCats a hit in Cowichan Valley

Victoria ball team stops in Duncan, Chemainus, Ladysmith and Lake Cowichan

VIDEO: ‘My Funny Valentine’ delves into effect of tragedy

When a teenage boy is killed for an innocent question, the answers are hard to take

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Re/Max of Duncan under new ownership

Former owner Cordell Ensign retiring

Ravens scrape together a championship team

BSB’s Haslam named league MVP

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

Liquor review finds issues with B.C. wholesale monopoly

Report calls for ‘conflict of interest’ in system to be fixed

Police look for driver of blue Jeep who may have helped at fatal crash

A 19-year-old girl was killed in a crash near Delta on June 2

Conservationists, industry react to fish farm provisions

New provincial regulations to take effect by 2022

B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says some stores open by Oct. 17

UPDATED: Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Marine trail planned for Discovery Islands

Agreements with First Nations vital for passage through traditional territories

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Most Read