Don’t judge minimum wage talk too quickly

Editor: Re: Uwe Schmidt’s comments on minimum wage, Friday, Feb 16.

As a former small business owner myself, I find it laughable that his ” long and serious ” thought comes down to someone just winding up their business in an orderly fashion.

It takes years of training, hard work and drive to open a business and do something you are passionate about. Small business owners don’t make billion dollar net profits like the conglomerates and often don’t take a wage themselves.

I think if he actually knew what it took to start and maintain a business he wouldn’t be so quick to tell everyone to throw in the towel.

Dan Hudson

Duncan