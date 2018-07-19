Don’t be fooled by the fossil fueled rulers of the world

We will never find the answers as long as we surrender our power to the bullies.

I agree with Dulcy Wilson that it is “Time to transition off fossil fuels” but “Global warming is real and getting worse?” Sorry, the real science says we are headed for another ice age!

It’s time for us all to realize that the globalist psychopaths will NEVER tell the truth and will ALWAYS try to shift the blame for their raping, pillaging and polluting back on to the common people. They laugh at us all the way to the bank while we are kept on the hamster wheel with our pockets empty. But ya gotta admit, they sure know how to pull off a good scam.

In recent years a number of reliable sources have indicated that waning solar activity is currently triggering a return of the “Maunder Minimum.” This is also known as the “Little Ice Age” when a period of low solar sunspot activity caused chillier temperatures and dramatic climatic extremes in the northern hemisphere from 1645 to 1710. With the recent increase in volcanic activity and with sunspot activity expected to fall 60 per cent by the 2030s it isn’t likely to get warmer anytime soon. But the globalists lie and blame the erratic weather on your “carbon footprint” so you will just roll over and accept a carbon tax.

That said, the oil industry HAS wreaked havoc on the environment, and as far as I’m concerned, petroleum should have been left under the earth’s mantle where it came from. We DO need a plan to get ourselves off our addiction to fossil fuels but unfortunately demanding solutions from the powers that shouldn’t be is never a good idea.

As Albert Einstein said, “Problems cannot be solved with the same mind set that created them.” Maybe all the lives lost and the money and effort spent on the pipelines, tankers, oil spills, wars and regime changes would have been better spent on developing a reliable nonpolluting vehicle? Actually, it’s already been done but it was suppressed because the greedy control freaks prefer to keep us dependent on their dirty oil.

Henry Ford’s first autos were designed to run on nontoxic hemp based ethanol but after intense lobbying from the petroleum industry, ethanol was replaced with diesel and gasoline. Hemp or cannabis, which is the most versatile and valuable plant on the planet, was eventually banned. Today, cannabis is being legalized in a desperate attempt to wrest control and profits from the black market. The focus on recreational use is merely a distraction to sidetrack attention away from the plant’s very important medicinal and industrial uses.

It’s the same with the plastic recycling nightmare that we presently face. There are a zillion types of plastic and only a handful are safe to recycle and even then must be homogeneous and not mixed. This makes plastic sorting extremely confusing. Governments COULD ban products with toxic non-recyclable packaging and allow only safe and easily recyclable polyethylene to be used. We COULD also return to glass containers or even make safe biodegradable plastics from hemp, but plastic is cheap and “disposable” and a byproduct of oil, so governments allow manufacturers to pump out whatever packaging they like and the consumer is expected to sort out the mess later. As a result, much of it is never recycled and ends up in landfills or gets washed out to sea.

So, there ARE answers to the challenges facing humanity but we will never find them as long as we surrender our power to the bullies. We CAN take back our power by refusing to be the willing minions of their antihuman agenda, however, many will not do this because they’ve been dumbed down and fooled by the illusion that our corporate governments actually care. This is a crucial point in our history where we will either wake up and break free from our controllers, ushering in a golden age or we will entirely succumb to George Orwell’s vision of the future: “a boot stamping on a human face — for ever.” The choice is ours to make.

David Work

Lake Cowichan