Dog poop left everywhere

I am a longtime resident of Shawnigan, Cobble Hill, and Mill Bay area. I enjoy going for walks, eating and laying at the lakes, beaches and the quarry.

Unfortunately the beauty of it all is spoiled with inconsiderate pet dog owners. To sit down and eat and three feet away from you after a foul smell you notice feces right by you. In Shawnigan walking the tracks for a relaxing swim there are spots every few inches all along are more smelly dog droppings. This is between the Government Ddock and Mason’s.

Really people are so ignorant. I spot cabin dwellers thinking it’s OK for Fido to wander the tracks to do its duty. I guess that would be an effort to pick up and put in their own garbage as they are paying a rental fee and it’s their right. To me it almost seems that people should be banned from having dogs come to our favourite swimming areas as the owners do not care. I lastly do not feel I should have to endure this.

It’s not even just dog poop, it’s all kinds of garbage. Really, who breaks bottles where people sit and walk? Every day I pick the glass and garbage up.

I have asked people to pick up after their dogs just to be sneered at.

They should be ashamed of themselves.

Steven Henry

Mill Bay