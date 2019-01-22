Dog park attack at Somenos

I would have appreciated a response from you after the fact

Dog park attack at Somenos

Somenos Dog Park Sunday, Jan. 20 approximately 1:30 p.m. — to the owner of the dog that attacked my seven-month-old dog, pinning him to the ground by the throat and ripping at his throat: as dog owners we are well aware that we cannot predict our dog’s reactions to other dogs.

Dogs determine which dogs they want to play with, be friends with, feel threatened by or instinctually respond from an aggressive or dominant position. Your dog’s attack may have been surprising to you, he may never have behaved this way before, you may not have known how to respond in the moment. In fact, every dog owner present, at least a dozen people, froze. No one came to my aid. I fully understand fight/flight/freeze which is a nervous system response physically beyond our control. However, I would have appreciated a response from you after the fact, checking to see what my dog’s injuries may have been, an apology, followed by a statement of action steps you will take to prevent your dog from attacking any other animal in the future.

City bylaws prevent aggressive dogs from being in off-leash dog parks, need to be humanely muzzled and on a leash in public places, and a report made to the animal control officer about your dog’s attack. I hope these are action steps you are taking.

Kendra Thomas

Chemainus

Previous story
An economic balance is needed
Next story
Thank you for a smart rescue

Just Posted

Coach Martin’s 200th win a big one for Cowichan LMG

Soccer team climbs to second in Div. 1 with win over Mid Isle

Editorial: Need to look at more than just emergency Malahat bypass

We favour options that offer regular alternatives, not just a crash bypass.

Editorial: We don’t think enough about our impacts on the world

Six eagles were killed, and six others were sickened after being poisoned.

New rowing centre may lead to solutions to Quamichan Lake’s algae problem

National focus could lead to more resources to deal with issue

From CPR to Cycling, Cowichan Elder College offers wide range of courses

Elder College is supported by the CVRD so all the classes are listed in the Recreation Guide

VIDEO: Initiation hockey hosts year-end tourney at the Lake

Cowichan Lake hockey fans turn out in good numbers to support their smallest players

Coming up in Cowichan: Anti-pipeline meeting; women’s shelter open house

Public meeting in Duncan to support pipeline protests A public meeting has… Continue reading

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Most Read