Doesn’t make sense to build ferries in B.C.

The last three B.C. ferries built overseas cost $200 million.

Our minority government B.C. Premier John Horgan is once again sleeping at the wheel.

He would like to see that future new ferries be built in B.C.

Washington state has a government law that all new ferries must be built in Washington state. The last ferry built in Washington state cost $175 million, in Canadian dollars. The last three B.C. ferries built overseas cost $200 million.

Chuck Ko, of Allied Shipbuilders in North Vancouver said that his company cannot compete with overseas shipyards, cost wise, thus a major waste of time to bid on new ferry construction. How come Horgan does not talk to these B.C. shipbuilding companies to get the facts and reality before jumping the gun on giving his opinion?

John Horgan wants ferries built in B.C., yet he goes to purchase his new car and bought a Toyota Prius. Why not buy a Ford, General Motors, or Chrysler product? A man of double standards, who is in charge of our province. Very scary.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

