Does government have anti-salmon agenda?

I am deeply saddened by the decline of our wild salmon on the B.C. coast.

I realize that climate change and ocean pollution are not helping the situation but there is one thing that our government has the power to do and that is to quit licensing fish farms on the migration routes of the wild salmon and maybe those juvenile salmon would have a chance, not having to swim through fish farm pollution and disease.

These fish farms are not Canadian owned and their profits go elsewhere. Also they do not employ nearly as many people as the wild fishing industry used to employ on the West Coast, until the government stepped in and made it impossible for salmon fishermen to make a living.

I am wondering if our government, with a little persuasion from their corporate friends, are trying to destroy our wild salmon population. Is it possible that they have a hidden agenda for wild salmon spawning grounds, like the Fraser River for one, that may involve big money and perhaps the salmon are in the way?

Carolyn Wold

Ladysmith