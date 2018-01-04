Do you know Sharon Deschenes?

I am writing to you to see if you could help me find someone lived in Cobble Hill around 1995.

I am writing to you to see if you could help me find someone who used to live in Cobble Hill around 1995.

Her name is Sharon Deschenes. Her address was 3346 Ridgeview in Cobble Hill. She was the daughter of Fred Stevenson. He was a pilot in the Canadian Air Force and volunteered to fly for the Israeli Air Force. He was shot down in Israel on Oct. 25, 1948.

It’s really urgent that I find her. The Israeli Armed Forces is holding a commemoration in April for fallen pilots and would like her to be there.

I have tried Facebook. I contacted two men who may be related to her but they have not replied. Their names are Chris Deschenes and Denver C. Deschenes.

Email mostronoff@videotron.ca if you have any information.

Marlene Ostronoff

Quebec

Most Read