So where are all these supposed users of public transit?

Do I need my vision checked?

A transit study apparently shoed a 140 per cent ridership increase in and around the Valley. Where is it? The only bus route running at capacity is probably the one to Victoria.

I am three days a week on the road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and I don’t see it.

What is the difference between a driver in a bus with a not in service sign and one that is in service with a driver? None. They are usually empty!

And now, a $15M bus depot is being built with a possibility to add more buses (six figure numbers per bus). It is beyong comprehension and abus of tax dollars. Take the cost of that bus depot, add it to the useless $8M pump station and you have a lot of money that could have been used for forest fire equipment (for of everything) the new normal.

In case politicians haven’t noticed, the fire season seems to be from April to November. (I concur with Mr. Hilton: Bring back the Martin Mars!)

So, good people, if you are out and about driving, check those buses out and let me know if I need my vision checked.

Oh, Premier Horgan, due to the smoke, can we get a refund on the carbon tax?

Paul Benson

Duncan