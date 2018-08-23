Do I need my vision checked?

So where are all these supposed users of public transit?

Do I need my vision checked?

A transit study apparently shoed a 140 per cent ridership increase in and around the Valley. Where is it? The only bus route running at capacity is probably the one to Victoria.

I am three days a week on the road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and I don’t see it.

What is the difference between a driver in a bus with a not in service sign and one that is in service with a driver? None. They are usually empty!

And now, a $15M bus depot is being built with a possibility to add more buses (six figure numbers per bus). It is beyong comprehension and abus of tax dollars. Take the cost of that bus depot, add it to the useless $8M pump station and you have a lot of money that could have been used for forest fire equipment (for of everything) the new normal.

In case politicians haven’t noticed, the fire season seems to be from April to November. (I concur with Mr. Hilton: Bring back the Martin Mars!)

So, good people, if you are out and about driving, check those buses out and let me know if I need my vision checked.

Oh, Premier Horgan, due to the smoke, can we get a refund on the carbon tax?

Paul Benson

Duncan

Previous story
Editorial: We must do better than 15% contamination in the recycling
Next story
Mary Lowther column: A bit at a time the key for gardening

Just Posted

Water restrictions in the Valley increased to Stage 3

Hot and dry conditions has impacted local water supplies

Closson Classic fastball tournament this weekend

Tourney runs Friday to Sunday at Waldon Park

Time to register for Lake to Lake Walk from Shawnigan to Cowichan

It’s 42.2 km of Cowichan colour and beauty, and you can raise money for charity, too

LAKE COWICHAN FLASHBACK: Plane crash, huge arena referendum, and politics: this week in our history

A story from 1978 tells about quick action by locals to save a downed plane’s pilot and passenger

Mary Lowther column: A bit at a time the key for gardening

Nobody in his right mind wants to work in this heat of the day if he isn’t getting paid.

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Civil liberties group upset with B.C. city’s shopping cart ban proposal

Provincial body fires off letter to Vernon council

The Art of Elka Nowicka

Victoria artist uses layers of colour and glaze to create her paintings

‘I was ready to puke’: Mom of missing B.C. teen targeted with prank call

Phyllis Fleury has been looking for her son, Colten, since he was last seen in Prince George in May

Maxime Bernier tears strip off Conservatives, Scheer as he quits federal party

He called the party too ‘intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed’

Payroll, speculation tax top municipal agenda for B.C.

Property tax hikes loom as local politicians seek re-election

Government to take ‘entirely different approach’ to replace Phoenix pay system

The last federal budget included $16 million to search for an alternative to Phoenix

Vancouver Island’s Green Grocers with Soul

Daisy and Adam Orser have a passion for local, quality food at the Root Cellar in Victoria

Handgun ban issue fires up candidates in B.C. city

Opinions vary on whether prohibiting handguns would stop gunplay in Surrey

Most Read