Dix Surrey hospital announcement makes no sense

Adrian Dix just announced that his minority NDP government is going to build a second hospital for Surrey.

He seems to forget that the former B.C. Liberal government next large hospital construction was for a new St. Paul’s hospital. Also in the B.C. Liberal 2017 budget was approved funding for a patient care tower for the Penticton Regional Hospital and a patient care tower for the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Also preliminary work reporting was to start for the future new hospital in Terrace, B.C.

What in the world is Adrian Dix talking about a second hospital in Surrey. Proves that Adrian Dix does not read or update himself on the Ministry of Health documentation in regards to new hospitals. If he did take the time to do some research, he would see documentation on St. Paul’s Hospital, Penticton hospital, Kamloops hospital, and Terrace hospital. Before actual construction starts on new hospitals, months of documentation studies have to be competed.

So Adrian must keep on working with what is the hospital construction file before ever thinking that Surrey needs a second hospital. Adrian is paid a taxpayer funded salary of $158,822.75 per year, and taxpayers would expect him to earn that money, doing his job properly.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan