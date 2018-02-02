Discrimination still alive in the Cowichan Valley

Even after 10 years they still treat us like “outsiders.”

Discrimination still alive in the Cowichan Valley

Re: “Wake up and smell the hot dogs”, (Citizen, Jan. 31)

Thank you, Terri Sirr for having the courage to say it like it is! When we moved to Lake Cowichan, we were welcomed by a barrage of racism, discrimination and hostility. So, we also “have developed a somewhat tainted view of the long-term residents” here.

I don’t want to paint everyone with the same brush for we have met some really genuine human beings who have welcomed us and shown respect, kindness and generosity. However, there is a core group of long-term residents who seem to think they are so superior, because they were born and raised here, that they are actually entitled to discriminate against anyone new or different. My wife is an immigrant but I am a fifth generation Vancouver Island boy who grew up in the Cowichan Valley, yet even after 10 years they still treat us like “outsiders.”

Variety is the spice of life. Our world would be a boring place if everyone was the same, so why do we feel threatened by those with different cultures, beliefs, skin colours, languages or lifestyles? And where is the compassion for those who are struggling with disabilities, drug addictions, poverty, homelessness? Before we pass judgement, we need to walk a mile in their boots and see how that feels.

Terri Shirr is right; “wake up — it is 2018!” I would much rather encounter the aroma of roasting hot dogs than the stench of discrimination.

David Work

Lake Cowichan

Previous story
Advantages and disadvantages of voting systems

Just Posted

Guest Column: BC Greens to form Cowichan Valley riding association

I leave each of our encounters inspired and hopeful for a better British Columbia.

Sangha back in court Feb. 19 in confinement, beating case

Alleged to have kidnapped and beaten woman over three days last year

Family of Cowichan Valley 10 year-old with heart failure seeks help

Makayla Heavyrunner diagnosed with heart failure

Mounties seeking witnesses in Cowichan collision

A single vehicle crashed on the highway near Mays Road

Cowichan Piggies’ speed beats size in rugby tilt

“They were massive,” Wright said. “I don’t know what’s in the water over there on the Mainland.”

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Justice, cops and water

Learn about restorative justice Warmland Restorative Justice Society is a non-profit society… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

Most Read