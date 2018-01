The federal debit is under $30 billion — why that seems to upset many is strange.

Debt, taxes and food waste

The federal debit is under $30 billion — why that seems to upset many is strange.

Our grocery stores throw away $31 billion of good food every year and we don’t yell about it. Good food thrown out by households, us, comes to $31 billion a year.

Strange beings us humans, if stores and households did not waste so much and put that value in tax payments, Canada would have over a $60 billion surplus budget.

John McDonald

Duncan