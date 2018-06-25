Cycling precarious in Duncan

Two vehicles at two different intersections ran full-on red lights.

Cycling precarious in Duncan

Today whilst riding my bike to work — it takes me 10 minutes — two vehicles at two different intersections ran full-on red lights.

Last night while riding home from work, a motor scooter zipped out of a pub parking lot onto the street without stopping — we almost collided. The day before, crossing the highway at the intersection, some guy yelled at me for riding on the sidewalk. He is right of course — I should not be, albeit a small section of unoccupied sidewalk. Most of the time I am on the road, looking over my shoulder, checking right and left, hands readied to brake at any given moment. I could recount several more incidences in recent months; suffice it to say I have had many close calls through no fault of mine, both riding and walking. I do what I can to protect myself from the ever-increasing craziness out there.

Not long ago, walking home from town, I was just about to step off the curb to cross the street at the prompting of the hand/walk signal, when I remembered to look behind me before doing so, and a big truck turned right in front of me! I would have surely been maimed if I had not shoulder-checked — and walking at that! If I feel the need to ride the sidewalk a short distance to stay safe at an accident-prone intersection, knowing I risk a ticketed offence, I will. Until the City of Duncan develops more bike lanes — thank you for the ones that exist — I will continue to do what is necessary to keep me in one piece.

I know there are many who invite trouble by riding on the wrong side of the road, crisscrossing the streets in traffic, blatantly disregarding everyone but themselves. To the driver who felt justified in yelling at me, stay cool in traffic. I did not impede your right of way, and there are worse things to get your shirt in a knot, like talking on one’s cell phone, texting, or smoking weed, while driving.

Karen Simmons

Duncan

