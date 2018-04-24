Cycling infrastructure not just an ‘extra’

As a long-time resident of the Cowichan Valley, the North Cowichan municipal council deserve praise for budgeting to increase cycling infrastructure from road and sidewalks for all residents.

Certain councillors with nebulous views that cycling infrastructure as not part of roads and transportation need to actually try riding with a lack of safe cycling routes where their citizens live. The planned cycling infrastructure may not be for everyone’s liking but as a husband, father, coworkers, taxpaying resident, owner of multiple motor vehicles and bicycles, my many tax dollars should be spent so that more people can safely commute, whether that is as a pedestrian, cyclist, or by motor vehicle without needlessly endangering the lives of others due to some councillors bullying and short-sighted decisions.

Children should be able to safely bike to school without parents having to needlessly worry about motor vehicle drivers, the majority of which drive safely and courteously, but safer roads for all users will benefit everyone in the long run.

The argument that many will state is that cyclists routinely ignore traffic laws and should be punished is incorrect. Reetta Keisanen, cycling coordinator of Helsinki, sums cycling behaviour thusly, “Cities get the cyclists they deserve. If you have good infrastructure, you will get good cyclists. It’s the same with drivers and pedestrians.”

Having to choose between personal safety or the Motor Vehicle Act can be difficult as many drivers disregard my right to the road as an inconvenience, an afterthought not worth safely passing by adding another 15 seconds to their commute. Cycling infrastructure should not be thought of as something extra to add to the road unless you think that sidewalks, people, and other motor vehicle drivers on the road should not be there either.

Gerry Williams

Duncan