CVRD should keep nose out of affordable housing

If the CVRD thinks the public is so flush with extra monies, they need to get out into the real world.

We have been through over 46 years of struggling to get where we are at today. All of our equity is in our home and property. We gave up all the luxurious items such as vacations, dining out, a boat and camper and the like. We try to produce as much food as we can that almost lasts a year.

I cook large amounts of different foods that get frozen so we do not have to buy ready made products in the store nor go to restaurants. I make these as well as they can anyway and it is fresh. All of this work means we do not have to spend for others to make for us. Our lifestyle is not for everyone because it requires a lot of work but we would not change it. There is more satisfaction when one can do all they can on their own.

The CVRD keeps putting their nose in places that are not theirs to subsidize. This latest housing initiative is another example. This area is the purview of the senior levels of government, which they are working on. If this was put to them, would they be so willing to hand over our tax dollars? Why not pass this request on to them? They are taxing us for all manner of social problems so they just might want to be involved with this and for the other projects the CVRD brings forward that are not theirs (read the taxpayer) to fund.

This creates double taxation and is taking more and more from those whose funds are dwindling.

If they attempt another AAP, I urge everyone who are tired of this type of cash grab, to turn out in force and get this stopped.

Ed Aiken

Cobble Hill