CVRD needs to reinstate Mesachie fire department leaders

Editor: Re: Mesachie fire department

It is a personnel issue, which has become a PERSONAL issue with emergency services staff and the accused. It is time the staff are named just as the CVRD has malicously named the Chief and Deputy Chief.

There has been intimidation, slander and negligence on the part of the CVRD for causing undue duress on the members of the department and the community. By ignoring requests for service for

the community and by turning this around to make it seem like there are safety issues the CVRD has essentially gone against any of their policies regarding the treatment of volunteers and staff. One person’s actions, or inactions has affected more than 100

people. These firemen are valuable to the safety of our community and deserve some semblence of accountability not unproven accusations.

Glynis Eve, Firefighter’s Wife

Mesachie Lake