CVRD handling of Mesachie fire dept. idiocy and insanity

I am commenting on the abhorrent situation playing out in Mesachie Lake

I am commenting on the abhorrent situation playing out in Mesachie Lake that has been caused, and created by the CVRD.

The decision by a few people employed by the CVRD has rendered women, children, babies, and the elderly to be put in harm’s way by firing the fire chief and assistant.

To add idiocy to insanity, the CVRD arbitrarily removed the very safety net that was available to the neighborhood by shutting down the fire department, and then to assuage there collective consciences spin a tale (that the right thinking electorate is supposed to swallow) and tell us that we are well protected by fire departments that have approximately 10 minutes more or longer to respond to an incident in Mesachie Lake.

I invite the reader and the CVRD staff to research the progressive characteristics of a fire and the accompanying time lines.

I have a vested interest in this matter and I am truly in fear of what is possible to my interest due directly to the colossal mishandling and decisions being manufactured by the CVRD.

A true democracy is the people! The CVRD should consult with the people who inhabit Mesachie Lake and ask them what they want.

A dictatorial body, such as the CVRD in this matter, is not the way to handle this situation.

Ron Black

Lake Cowichan

