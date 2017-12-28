CVRD board integrity questioned over lack of Saltair referendum

Over half the Saltair voters signed a petition and it was presented to the CVRD

CVRD board integrity questioned over lack of Saltair referendum

The CVRD board has denied CVRD Area G Saltair residents a referendum which brings into question the board’s integrity.

Over half the Saltair voters signed a petition in a three-week period and it was presented to the CVRD. “Saltair petition the CVRD to conduct a referendum for Saltair voters to establish if residents do or do not support taxpayers taxation and/or grant funds being spent on the restoration/renewal/repairs of the Saltair Community Centre”. A democratic say for all Saltair voters.

At the Nov. 8 board meeting Saltair Director [Mel] Dorey indicated that over half of Saltair voters petitioning the CVRD for a referendum was “something bad”?

For more than three and a half years Saltair residents have been requesting CVRD Area G Saltair Director Dorey for a referendum and finally in October and November 2017 petitioned the CVRD for a referendum.

All other CVRD residents have had a democratic say in their recreation facilities, funding of their facilities and have had CVRD public meetings involving their recreation facilities.

Saltair taxpayers have never had a democratic say for a very large old school building the CVRD board bought in August 2014, without due diligence inspection. Only Saltair taxpayers have a financial obligation to this building. No other CVRD areas.

For more that three and a half years no Saltair CVRD public meetings have been held to discuss the building, taxpayers funding of the building and even if the Saltair residents want this building as their community centre. Maybe Saltair taxpayers would rather put their taxation funds into a new community centre that could be used as a CVRD emergency shelter for Saltair in the event of an earthquake.

The building has been deteriorating for over three years and in 2016 ceiling tiles started falling in the gym and a high concentration of airborne spores in the gym (55 times higher than normal) was recorded. A conditional assessment of the building could have been done in January 2015 as gas tax funds were available at that time to pay for the assessment but Saltair Director Dorey did not have it done.

The CVRD board has now approved $300,000 of Saltair funds to be spent on a building that they don’t even know if Saltair residents want as community centre. The 2017 engineering conditional assessment indicated $3 million plus or minus for renewal of the building depending on quotes for the work. Three hundred thousand dollars would go a long way towards a new community centre building of say $500,000.

Were the CVRD directors misled by statements made by Saltair Director Dorey that were not accurate? If the CVRD had taken the time to hold Saltair public meetings the Saltair residents would have spoken clearly if this old school building is the community centre they want to financially support or not.

James Thomas

Saltair

Previous story
Plastic shopping bags not the worst offenders
Next story
Why so many power outages in Duncan?

Just Posted

Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Share your King Tide photos with CVRD survey

Study to monitor global warming and impacts on tides

Minister creates uncertainty in Duncan/N. Cowichan amalgamation referendum

City of Duncan and Municipality of North Cowichan hope to hold vote in spring

Editorial: Deepening opioid crisis number one story of 2017

Vast majority of street drugs, over 80 per cent, contain at least some fentanyl.

Column: Ernie’s story remains in my heart

Ernie made Bill C-14 into something profoundly human.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Most Read