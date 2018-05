When you gave the price of a bottle of JD (my husband’s favourite tipple) did you convert the price?

Cross border shopping no savings

Although I have often enjoyed shopping in the U.S., I’ve reconsidered lately.

Mr. Sawchuk, when you gave the price of a bottle of JD (my husband’s favourite tipple) did you convert the price? Did you consider the high price of gas in getting there and back? The cost of the ferry fare in getting on and off the Island? The cost of extra medical coverage? I don’t step an inch outside B.C. without it.

Nothing is cheap anymore.

Gaye Benson

Cobble Hill