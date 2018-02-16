Cowichan Performing Arts Centre bringing great acts

It is a pleasure and enriching, to have the example of such mature talent offered in our community.

Performing Arts Centre bringing great acts

Re: Arts Centre success

Congratulations to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on their successful recent hosting of the outstanding musical drama Onegin, brought to us by Vancouver’s touring Arts Club Theatre Company. And congratulations also on the Centre’s current exhibit of fine paintings by Charlton Bullock, from his series ‘For the Love of Tango’, in the theatre lobby.

John Mowat Steven

Duncan