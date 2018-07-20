It’s no wonder that local politicians that bark and bark often get results

Cowichan in last place in consideration for infrastructure

Our Premier Mr. Horgan announced recently that the new Cowichan Hospital would be built in the Cowichan Valley. This is good news to all the people living here and the medical professionals.

It’s no wonder that local politicians that bark and bark often get results — case in point Campbell River got their way by complaining. The original plan was to build one central hospital serving the Comox Valley and Campbell River. This hospital was to be built on the bypass near the Mount Washinton exit. At any rate I think that would of been a great idea.

Let’s face it, an amubulance driving a highway that is barely used having four lanes would arrive to the ER in a matter of minutes. Hence the powers to be got their way in Campbell River, and a new facility was built on the adjacent grounds of the existing hospital. This costs Vancouver Island health more money building two hospitals.

Having said that, it seems that the Cowichan Valley comes in last place regarding improvements in infrastructure, new schools and medical centres. When is Duncan getting a bypass highway? Possibly in the future when other cities and communities have their way. In the meantime we have to wait for last place!

Dave Barnes

Duncan