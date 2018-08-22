Coverage should be balanced and accurate

I am grieved by The Citizen’s recent headline: “Trudeau gets warm Duncan welcome” – regarding the PM’s visit to the Forest Discovery Centre.

This headline is disrespectful to the efforts and causes of dozens of people who showed up to protest, and insults the intellect of readers and citizens of the valley. It is also inaccurate and calls to question the integrity or reasonability of your paper’s factual nature. At best, it was a ‘mixed’ welcome.

I’m not here to pass judgment on the intentions of those who chose to participate in letting this inaccuracy reach print. I can simply say this:

The modern information age provides readers and advertisers with a multiplicity of options. I have no time, or need, to sift through stories to find which ones I can trust. It’s much easier to just stay away from those who draw my skepticism.

Your publication just took a huge step back, for me, with this inaccuracy.

In a time when the honesty of media is being challenged, more than ever, I encourage you to be accurate, thorough and balanced.

CP Dickie

North Cowichan