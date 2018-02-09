Council closing ranks on women’s shelter not the answer
I was struck by the letter written by the minister of the Duncan United Church regarding the need for an emergency shelter for women.
Surely Duncan city council is not “against a shelter anywhere but Warmland”. In fact, I bet they would agree to a women’s shelter somewhere, as long as it was not in their backyard. Council closing ranks is not the answer; in fact it’s a disgraceful tactic.
Hopefully the “public consultation process” proposed will result in a positive outcome for the vulnerable women in our area. ‘There but for the grace of God…”
F. Wrigley
Duncan