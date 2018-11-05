The funding of each of these referenda was not explained

Cost of referendum programs not displayed before vote

The recent referendum regarding water and housing has left me with a sour taste; where was the cost of these programs displayed before the actual vote?

The funding of each of these referenda was not explained, neither was the makeup of who would be in charge or running the result of the vote.

It seems as though the total cost will be open ended, plus at liberty to increase at the whim of a crew doing the job! Which in reality is a make work project for the unemployed.

My pockets are not deep enough to foot the size of this amazing bill.

Now, I have paid for my well plus its maintenance without assistance from any outside party, therefore it seems to me to be a total waste of CVRD time and expense to interfere with my property that is my concern.

Now regarding the Valley’s water supply from the lake, it has been patently obvious that the weir must be raised, why all the humming and haring?

We do not need a delegation to proceed with this necessity, let it be done!

The other gem is housing. I am having a hard time figuring how this will work out in months to come. Will the CVRD use its own property to build on, also place a limit on costs?

George Manners

Cowichan Bay