Correct errors in oil export decisions

Canada’s independence depends on it.

It is not too late, yet. It started with the prime minister’s decision to nix the pipeline carrying crude from Alberta to Kitimat.

This project was designed by Canadians and financed worldwide to refine Alberta bitumen and ship gasoline, diesel, and aero fuels to Asian markets. This project would provide maximum value for Canadians by exporting refined product, using a natural resource that is close to world’s largest and eliminate export to a single market — the U.S.

The U.S. has now proven unfriendly, but it is naive to be dependent on a single market for anything. Our oil exported to the U.S. is refined and allows the U.S. to export mostly to Europe as diesel. Our natural gas exported to the U.S. allows the U.S. to export liquefied natural gas to Europe.

Start a new future by reversing the Kitimat decision, it may be personally difficult but Canada’s independence depends on it.

Robert A. Conibear

Duncan

Go back to Cowichan Community Centre name

