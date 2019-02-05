Corporate interests beyond even mass movement

But we try, because that is what and who we are

Re: coming darkness

Upon reading a long-time friend’s post about yet another American military interference in the affairs of another nation where American corporate interests seek to increase their control of the resources and economy, I wrote this:

Today, I’m maybe needing a little help with this kind of information — along with corporate/government ignoring of Supreme Court and constitution protections of Aboriginal land rights in favour of foreign carbon fuel corporate governments, which I’m trying to counteract here in B.C. — the general struggle is against extremely powerful corporate/government interests world-wide caring for nothing but their own wealth/power/control at the expense of all other human and natural values, with resulting probable prospects including extreme climate change, deep disruption of the living systems of Earth, loss of human habitat and livelihood, including food and water, displacement of billions of people, extreme civil disruption, increasing military enforcement in protection of corporate/government interests, and on and on into a dark, generally disastrous future, with nothing that the vast majority of humanity can do about it other than make the best of it as we all fall into a sluiceway towards extreme hardship, suffering and oblivion.

We try to protect ourselves, in large part because that response is a fundamental function of any living creature, in addition to which, many of us human creatures experience compassion, to ease the suffering of others. But the powers that drive us now towards a cruel demise are entirely beyond the influence of ordinary people, unaffected by even mass movement. But we try, because that is what and who we are, despite that we will fail, except in our loving kindness for one another regardless of what we all are suffering. That alone could be our success in this fragile world of appearances.

John Mowat Steven

Duncan

