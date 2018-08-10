Consider history when looking at current-day Trump

To all those Trump supporters, there is a rumour out there that Trump has never read anything else in his life then the menu at McDonald’s. That cannot be completely true.

Here is a quote that he certainly must have studied from Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany: “There is no point of seeking to convert the intellectuals. You must go for the uneducated masses, the ‘man in the street’. Arguments must therefore be crude, clear and forcible, and appeal to emotions and instincts, not the intellect. Truth is unimportant and entirely subordinate to tactics and psychology,” also, “If you must tell a lie, don’t keep it small. Make it a bold and big one. If you repeat it often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.”

The great philosopher Plato was already foreseeing this potential abuse of democratic systems 2,400 years ago in his great volume The Republic. So, pick up a book, or two. Read it, try to understand how this world is working. You will be surprised what it can do for you mind. You might actually like it.

Martin Best

Maple Bay