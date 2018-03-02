Conservative lawsuits have cost Canadians

Mr. Scheer and many of his followers seem to have forgotten, or never knew, that the Harper gang caused to be paid out $31.25 million to Abdullah Almalki, Almaad El-Maati and Mureddin (Canadian citizens) for allowing them to be tortured and not be repatriated, in settlement of a $100 million dollar lawsuit.

The foregoing were in foreign custody about two years, Khadr was incarcerated and tortured for over nine years maintaining he never threw a grenade, until he was told they (the USA) would send him to a country with more sophisticated torture methods or he could confess and be sent back to Canada. What would you do?

The big thing to note is, there is no proof Omar threw the grenade. The lawsuit was for $20 million and it would have cost that in court costs to fight and Canada could not win. Therefore, $10.5 million is better than a $40 million lost case.

John McDonald

Duncan