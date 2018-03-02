Conservative lawsuits have cost Canadians

The Harper gang caused to be paid out $31.25 million

Conservative lawsuits have cost Canadians

Mr. Scheer and many of his followers seem to have forgotten, or never knew, that the Harper gang caused to be paid out $31.25 million to Abdullah Almalki, Almaad El-Maati and Mureddin (Canadian citizens) for allowing them to be tortured and not be repatriated, in settlement of a $100 million dollar lawsuit.

The foregoing were in foreign custody about two years, Khadr was incarcerated and tortured for over nine years maintaining he never threw a grenade, until he was told they (the USA) would send him to a country with more sophisticated torture methods or he could confess and be sent back to Canada. What would you do?

The big thing to note is, there is no proof Omar threw the grenade. The lawsuit was for $20 million and it would have cost that in court costs to fight and Canada could not win. Therefore, $10.5 million is better than a $40 million lost case.

John McDonald

Duncan

Previous story
Behnsen the one being bullied
Next story
Burning bylaws should be cooperative

Just Posted

Sarah Simpson column: The family walk that hurt my feelings

we came upon a dirty, crumpled page of the Cowichan Valley Citizen

QMS hurdle challenges and bring ‘Treasure Island’ to life onstage

With simple sets and limited space, it’s not easy to present a sweeping adventure but they did it

UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested after Cowichan Secondary school lock-down

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested a 15-year-old who may now be facing… Continue reading

Midget Caps claim Island title

For the first time since 2012, the midget Tier 2 Cowichan Valley… Continue reading

Last stop for Cowichan’s popular Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus

Bus no longer road worthy

B.C. Games: Cowichan region to host 2018 Summer Games

Preparations have already begun for the games running from July 19-22

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

VIDEO: Tsunami siren testing sounds off in Tofino

Tourists appreciate loud beach alert.

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

B.C. school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

Most Read