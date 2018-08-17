Complaint about barking dogs sent to woman who doesn’t even have a dog

I’m annoyed to be included in this complaint.

Complaint about barking dogs sent to woman who doesn’t even have a dog

Yesterday I received an anonymous letter addressed to neighbours with dogs, complaining about the incessant barking of dogs. Although I empathize with the complainer; I’m annoyed to be included in this complaint.

I double checked with my neighbour and he did not receive any. Since the letter was addressed to the owner or occupant at my address I was even more annoyed. What is the purpose of this letter? I have no dogs, never had one at this address since we moved in two years ago. So why not come to the door if my address is known to the complainer and discuss the issue or check if I have indeed a dog. To send an unsigned letter puts me at a disadvantage as I’m not able to correct the misconception.

Check the facts before you wag your finger again.

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay

