Company generously gives to Cobble Hill community

I recently noticed some workers installing new fencing around the perimeter of the Cobble Hill Farmers Institute hall and grounds and I had heard previously through the ever-efficient local grapevine that this work was being done at no cost to the Institute by a local fencing company.

In conversation with them, they confirmed that they were supplying all labour and materials for free as part of their commitment to the local community.

It is truly a shame that I am unable to give the name of the company involved but this contribution is a perfect example of the terrific things that happen in a small community when folks take the time to build partnerships.

Michael Wilson

Cobble Hill

