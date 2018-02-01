Companies can produce great stuff and blow the ads

I would like to thank Jim Copley for pointing out the “TV add that sends a dangerous message”.

I have also been perplexed by car companies promoting dangerous and irresponsible commercials. I responded to one of the worst, in my opinion, involving parents driving like idiots, on a high mountain logging road, with their children int he back seat. Their response was “sometimes we use humour in our ads”.

Really?

To their credit, the ad was removed. My final thought is, how can companies produce great products and blow it badly with bad ads.

A. Weiss

Chemainus

