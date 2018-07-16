Common sense lacking in RCMP amalgamation idea

Common sense lacking in RCMP amalgamation idea

I have written the Minister about keeping the Shawnigan RCMP detachment in the South End and to move forward on construction of a new building for them on the land that the CVRD has set aside for them. There was also a petition about this that was presented to the Minister and yet, there has been no final decision. Incredible.

I suggested that the Minister and some of his desk jockeys take a ride along in a cruiser from the proposed new site in North Cowichan through Duncan as if responding to a serious incident on the Malahat. This should be done during the week in the noon hour and later in the afternoon. Then do the same from the site in Mill Bay. This would give a realistic timing for a response.

I assume that if they go ahead and amalgamate, that the South End cruisers will be retrofitted and that an extra addition will be added to the new site. I am not a cartoonist but I envision the people in Duncan will be looking up and exclaiming: “Is it a bird, a plane? No, it’s a RCMP cruiser responding to an accident on the Malahat.”

With added wings and rocket power, these cruisers could be sent up from the new launch pad. This would solve the congestion problem in Duncan because there is no bypass that could save on response time.

It is not all about finances. It is about common sense, which seems to lacking here.

Ed Aiken

Cobble Hill

