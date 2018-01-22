Cobble Hill perfect the way it is

Cobble Hill has heart and soul and is rural and perfect

My house is a mess

There are some dishes in the sink

But some things are more important, I think,

So I put the dishes and the dusting on hold

to go help a neighbour who was lonely and old,

The laundry can wait, the vacuuming too

I’m making chicken soup for a neighbour sick with the flu

Living alone is hard when you’re feeling under the weather

Simple gestures of kindness let neighbours know we’re in this together

It’s the simplest things, like making some tea

That helps them feel better, but really it benefits me

If that makes you feel puzzled or wondering why

You see the sense of community is something money can’t buy

It can’t be ordered on Amazon, or designed in a Charrette

It’s the locals’ hearts and souls that make a Community that way

Cobble Hill has heart and soul and is rural and perfect just the way it is, in my humble opinion.

Darlene Davis

Cobble Hill