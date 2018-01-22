Cobble Hill perfect the way it is
My house is a mess
There are some dishes in the sink
But some things are more important, I think,
So I put the dishes and the dusting on hold
to go help a neighbour who was lonely and old,
The laundry can wait, the vacuuming too
I’m making chicken soup for a neighbour sick with the flu
Living alone is hard when you’re feeling under the weather
Simple gestures of kindness let neighbours know we’re in this together
It’s the simplest things, like making some tea
That helps them feel better, but really it benefits me
If that makes you feel puzzled or wondering why
You see the sense of community is something money can’t buy
It can’t be ordered on Amazon, or designed in a Charrette
It’s the locals’ hearts and souls that make a Community that way
Cobble Hill has heart and soul and is rural and perfect just the way it is, in my humble opinion.
Darlene Davis
Cobble Hill